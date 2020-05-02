Hrithik Roshan And Sister Sunaina Share Endearing Bond And These Instances Are Proof

Hrithik Roshan has always come out in support of his elder sister Sunaina Roshan. He often shares pictures with the latter and has always stood by her. Sunaina Roshan runs a blog and often shares her life stories on the same. The author had also published her first book which was completely dedicated to her father. Take a look at the times when Hrithik Roshan praised his sister Sunaina Roshan.

Times when Hrithik Roshan showered love on sister Sunaina Roshan

Their bond

Hrithik Roshan often shares pictures with his sister on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan every year. Hrithik Roshan always supports his sister Sunaina Roshan and shares a close bond with her. In her blog, Zindagi, the latter has shared that her brother always behaves like an elder brother despite the fact that he is younger to her.

When he supported her transformation

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan was facing health issues which led to a fluctuation in her weight. However, Sunaina Roshan underwent an incredible transformation and lost excess weight within months. That is when Hrithik Roshan showered her with love and also praised her for her transformation.

Hrithik Roshan stood for his sister despite the fact that she went against him

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan was going through a rough phase last year. When Hrithik Roshan was constantly bombarded with questions about this, in an interview with a news agency, the actor said that it is an internal, private and sensitive matter for him and his family. He further added that taking into consideration his sister's current state, it would not be correct for him to speak about her. It is an unfortunate situation that probably many families are going through and are as helpless as his family members are, owing to stigmas and an incredibly weak medical infrastructure in this country for such cases. He also said that religion is not a big thing in his family. It has never been discussed or been given importance whatsoever in his entire life. And he further said he would like to believe that it is obvious to the world now.

