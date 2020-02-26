Hrithik Roshan Has Supported And Appreciated These Artists For Their Work

Hrithik Roshan has been a motivation to his fans, be it for his acting, dancing, or fitness. The actor is quite active on social media and he keeps updating fans about his daily life. The actor was recently seen in the movie War alongside Tiger Shroff. The movie was a hit and earned over 475 crores at the box office.

Apart from receiving appreciation and accolades for his roles, the actor is also known for appreciating other actors for their roles in films. Let us take a look at times when Hrithik Roshan supported and appreciated other artists' work in films.

Times when Hrithik Roshan supported and appreciated other artists' work

Hrithik Roshan appreciated Ayushmann for his role in the film Bala. Hrithik Roshan complimented Ayushmann and the entire crew of the film after watching the trailer of the movie Bala. The movie released on November 7, 2019, and was a hit film. Ayushmann played the role of Bala in the film.

Hahaha! Ayushmann 😂 amazing you are . Congrats to the entire team 👍 https://t.co/EoRYlCS7a0 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 11, 2019

Hrithik Roshan also supported Irfan for his upcoming film Angrezi Medium. Hrithik shared his love for the actor. The upcoming film is set to release on March 20, 2020.

This is so heartwarming . Irfan , my love and prayers are with you . U are amazing. And this one looks like a very very special film . Waiting for it . And like you said, waiting for you 🤗 https://t.co/q7xYjJuwBg — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 12, 2020

Hrithik complimented Ajay Devgn's movie Tanhaji. He not only complimented Ajay, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan for their respective roles but he also appreciated the efforts of the whole crew of the film. Take a look at his Twitter post.

Just watched #Tanhaji what an incredible movie . Best action ever. @ajaydevgn and Kajol take a bow ! Saif is just brilliant . Entire cast/crew needs an applause for this massive effort! @Officialneha u were superb. What a film 👏 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 18, 2020

Hrithik Roshan also appreciated Rani Mukherjee for her movie Mardaani 2. After seeing the trailer of the movie, Hrithik complimented the crew and cast of the film.

Bullseye ! What a trailer . #Rani you are amazing 👏 good luck to the entire team ! #Mardaani2 https://t.co/q1zV9MQJ84 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 14, 2019

Hrithik Roshan also appreciated Kaveri for her song Smell Of The Rain. Kaveri is the daughter of Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. The song has gained over 1 million views on YouTube.

