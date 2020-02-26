When Hrithik Roshan & Ranbir Kapoor Lauded Katrina Kaif's Bike-riding Skills; Watch

Katrina Kaif seems to be indestructible when it comes to doing out-of-the-box things. The actor was seen riding a bike in the movie Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara, which was released in the year 2011. The scene won hearts as Katrina looked completely confident as she rode the bike. A throwback video from eight years ago shows Hrithik Roshan praising Katrina for her riding skills.

Hritik is all hearts for Katrina's riding skills

A video of Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif from eight years ago was shared by a leading entertainment website recently. In the video, Hrithik can be seen sitting behind Katrina as she rides the bike on the streets of London. The article also shared Hrithik's thoughts and feelings about sitting behind Katrina on a Royal Enfield.

Hrithik was quoted saying that he was a little concerned before he sat behind Katrina. He said he does not know many girls who can ride a bike, especially a double seat. Hrithik then added that first, he was a little unsure but then after sitting his reaction was, "Wow". He also said that it was absolutely amazing.

Her bike riding in Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara was also noticed by her then-boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor. He also praised Katrina in a press conference. He said that one needs a lot of control to ride pillion and balance is also required. He also added that he has never taken anyone double seat on the same bike or even used a heavy bike. He lauded Katrina for being able to take Hrithik along with the weight of the heavy bike.

Katrina is all set to star in her upcoming movie Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. It will be releasing on March 27, 2020. Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, was last seen in the movie War alongside Tiger Shroff.

