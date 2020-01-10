Hrithik Roshan's Birthday: Actors Who Share Sizzling Chemistry With 'The Greek God'

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most phenomenal and versatile actors in Bollywood. Be it the role of a superhero, antagonist, friend, or a lover, Hrithik Roshan has played them all effortlessly. Hrithik Roshan has turned 46 today.

On the occasion of his birthday, here’s a look his sizzling onscreen chemistry with Bollywood’s leading lady.

ALSO READ| 'Hrithik Roshan Has Not Aged In 18 Years,' Say Fans After Seeing Throwback Pic On Twitter

Katrina Kaif

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a 2011 comedy-drama movie which got Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif together onscreen for the first time. The duo depicted the role of Arjun and Laila in the movie which was critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

Three years later, the sizzling duo appeared together in the movie Bang Bang. Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif blew away the minds of the audiences by their stellar performance in the movie. Their chemistry created magic online. The dance numbers of Bang Bang were a massive hit.

ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif Wishes Her Younger Sister Isabelle Kaif With A Pretty Picture; See Image

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Movie-goers can never forget the iconic pair of Rohan Raichand and Pooja Sharma in the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan set the screen on fire with their sizzling chemistry and witty one-liners like “Kaun hai woh, jisne mudkar dobara mujhe nahi dekha”.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was a Karan Johar multi-starrer film. After this, they were seen together in the movies like Yaadien, Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Mein Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. However, after that, the duo did not appear onscreen together but their hot chemistry can never be forgotten by fans.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan: A Look At The Films Where The 'War' Actor Has Played Himself

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made their Bollywood debut in the film Dhoom 2. The movie was a massive success at the box office. Hrithik Roshan played the role of a con man in the movie while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the role of his love interest in the movie.

From the dance numbers to the music, Dhoom 2 was a great achievement for both the actors. The duo reunited for the historical movie Jodhaa Akbar which became their another blockbuster together. Later they were seen in Guzaarish, however, this movie didn’t fare well at the box office.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan Turns 46 Today, Twitter Starts Trending #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.