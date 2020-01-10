Hrithik Roshan: A Look At The Films Where The 'War' Actor Has Played Himself

Actor Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the movie War. His performance and his action sequences in the movie were highly appreciated by the fans. He is known for his fashion sense and his acting skills. Apart from essaying some of the most versatile roles, the actor has also made some special appearance in some movies and has also played himself in a few of them. As the actor celebrates his 46th birthday today, check out the list of movies where he played himself.

Hey Bro (2015)

Hrithik Roshan had a special appearance in the Ajay Chandhok directed movie. He was seen shaking a leg in the song Birju in the movie. Hey Bro stars Ganesh Acharya, Maninder Singh and Prem Chopra in pivotal roles. Pic/ IMDb

Main Krishna Hoon (2013)

Hrithik Roshan had a special appearance in the Rajiv S. Ruia directed movie. He is seen featuring on the poster of the movie- Main Krishna Hoon as well. The movie stars Juhi Chawla, Paresh Ganatra, Namit Shah in pivotal roles. Pic/ IMDb

Om Shanti Om (2007)

Hrithik Roshan is seen showcasing his dancing talent in the famous multi-starrer title track titled Om Shanti Om of the movie with the same name. He made a special appearance in the Farah Khan directed movie, that stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and Shreyas Talpade in key roles. Om Shanti Om marked the Bollywood debut of Deepika Padukone. Pic/ IMDb

I See You (2006)

War actor Hritik Roshan made a special appearance the Vivek Agrawal directed movie I See You. He is seen grooving to the song titled Subah Subah from the movie and flaunting his ethereal dance moves. The movie stars Arjun Rampal along with Vipasha Agarwal and Chunky Pandey in key roles. Pic/ IMDb

