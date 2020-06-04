Hrithik Roshan's Melodious Songs Sung By The Evergreen Singer Sonu Nigam

Deemed as the dancing star of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan's contribution to the Hindi film industry is undoubtedly remarkable. Owning several hit films and chartbuster songs to his credit, Hrithik has established a place for himself in the hearts of the audiences like no other. With a 20-year-long illustrious career, Hrithik is one of the few A-listers who still enjoy a massive fanbase on social media and otherwise.

One of Hrithik's highly popular songs which tops the playlist of most of his fans till date is Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from 2012's revenge film Agneepath. The melody was sung by one of the most popular playback singers of Bollywood, Sonu Nigam. Regarded as the 'Lord of Chords', Sonu Nigam has sung several other melodies for the Super 30 actor which you might be unaware of. Thus, here is a list of Hrithik Roshan's songs sung by the evergreen singer Sonu Nigam.

Chamakti Shaam Hai

The dance number Chamakti Shaam Hai from 2001's musical drama Yaadien is sung by Sonu Nigam alongside the veteran singer, Alka Yagnik. The song is composed by Anu Malik while it is directed by the legendary Subhash Ghai. The film starred the iconic K3G 'Jodi' of Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles.

Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe

Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe is a track from one of Hrithik Roshan's cult war-drama Lakshya. Alongside Sonu Nigam, the iconic song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan, Roop Kumar Rathod, Kunal Ganjawala and Vijay Prakash. While Shankar Ehsaan Loy composed the music of the song, it was penned by Javed Akhtar.

Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani

The romantic number Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani is from one of the few blockbuster superhero films of Bollywood, Krrish. Composed by Hrithik's father, Rakesh Roshan, the song is sung Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal. The music video of the love song features Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra romancing each other.

God Allah Aur Bhagwan

Yet another song from the superhit Krissh franchise, God Allah Aur Bhagwan is a track from the third instalment of Hrithik's superhero drama. It has also been sung by the popular singer duo Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal. The dance number features Priyanka Chopra shaking a leg alongside the War actor.

