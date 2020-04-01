Jack Black's TikTok Video Is A 'silver Lining' Amidst COVID-19 Lockdown

Jack Black is an American actor, comedian, singer, musician, songwriter, YouTube personality, and is now also a TikTok sensation. Yes, fans of the actor recently got a special treat as a silver lining amidst the coronavirus lockdown situation. The actor has finally made his TikTok debut.

Jack Black turns into a TikTok sensation amidst COVID-19 lockdown

On March 30, 2020, Jack Black took to his official social media handle and posted a video. In the video, Black is seen dancing without a shirt on, while sporting a fedora, and a pair of cowboy boots. He has some exceptional skills to show off in this ‘Stay At Home’ dance. He is seen twirling and kicking and at one point he even had some chicken-dance moves to portray.

In the caption, Black has tagged Taylor Stephens and an Instagram handle by the name The Real Imaginary Bear. At one point, Black’s hat falls off but the Jumanji actor is so engrossed in dancing that he forgets it and moves along the beats of the song.

The video took Twitter by storm, when it was posted by former NBA star Rex Chapman posted it on his Twitter handle. Fans flooded the comment section with praises and hearts. Here is the tweet by Chapman, where he called this a COVID-19 silver lining, as fans got to see a Jack Black TikTok video.

Coronavirus silver-linings:



Jack Black is now on Tik Tok... pic.twitter.com/O5ji9L2dgv — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 31, 2020

