Singer Adam Schlesinger Hospitalised After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Singer and songwriter Adam Schlesinger, who is most known for his rock bank Fountain of Wayne, has been hospitalised after contracting Coronavirus. His agent and his girlfriend have confirmed this news. Read on to know more about Adam Schlesinger’s current health status amidst COVID-19 lockdown:

Singer Adam Schlesinger hospitalised due to coronavirus

According to reports, Schlesinger has been admitted and it has been confirmed by his girlfriend. His agent has provided a statement, where Adam Schlesinger’s girlfriend stated that Schlesinger has been hospitalised with COVID-19. The Troubled Times singer is in critical condition but his condition is improving slightly and his friends and family are ‘cautiously optimistic’.

The Stacy's Mom singer has been in an upstate New York hospital for more than a week and is receiving good medical care in efforts to stabilize his condition. Adam Schlesinger is one of the celebrities that have been affected by COVID-19. Earlier, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and others have been affected by this virus of Chinese origin.

