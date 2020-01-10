Hrithik Roshan's Superhero Moments That Are Loved By His Fans

As Hrithik Roshan turns a year older on January 10 today his fans can't help but reminisce about his top movies of all times, one of which includes the superhero movie franchise Krrish. Here are some of the best superhero moments from his Krrish series. Take a look at the top superhero moments from his Krrish franchise.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan Spills The Beans On 'Krissh 4' And What Made Its Franchise A Success

Koi... Mil Gaya

With Koi... Mil Gaya, Hrithik Roshan was able to start a movie franchise which led up to five versions as of now. The superhero movie series started with Koi... Mil Gaya post which the Krrish, Krrish 3, and the Krrish 4 (to be released in 2020) and the future Krrish 5 series came into talks.

Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, and Rekha were amongst the main cast of the science fiction film. Here is one such scene from the movie where Rohit wins a basketball match using his superpowers.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan And The Cool Action Sequences That Is True To The 'War' Actor's Forte

Krrish

The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra in the pivotal roles being the second instalment of the Krrish superhero franchise.

The plotline relates to the story of Krishna who is the son of Rohit from Koi...Mil Gaya and has inherited his superhuman capabilities as well. Here is one such scene from the movie Krrish where he decides to get this persona to hide his superpowers from the outside world while he is saving people from a circus fire.

ALSO READ| Here's What Hrithik Roshan Has To Say About Deepika's 'Death By Chocolate' Compliment

Krrish 3

Here is one of the best scenes from the franchise's third instalment where Krrish fights against Kaal's army while Kaal sits experimenting with Rohit's body.

Kangana Ranaut plays an important role in this part and her action sequences are on point as well. Krrish 3's climax hints with another baby showing signs of extraordinary power.

Hrithik Roshan upcoming superhero movie: Krrish 4

Hrithik Roshan will be seen next in Krrish 4, which is the fourth movie of the Krrish franchise. According to reports, the movie is going to have some jaw-dropping VFX and is going to be an action-packed entertainer.

Rakesh Roshan in an interview in 2016 had revealed that Krrish 4 will be releasing in about two years, however, the film is slated to release a few years later than expected. It has been reported that the shooting of both Krrish 4 and Krrish 5 is underway.

ALSO READ| Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Calls Hrithik Roshan The 'most Incredible Man', Posts Birthday Wish

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.