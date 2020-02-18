Hrithik Roshan Has Appeared In Three Music Videos; Have You Seen Them Yet?

Hrithik Roshan's dancing skills are not hidden from any. He has graced the silver screen with many hit movies and songs that would be remembered forever. But what many don't know is that Hrithik Roshan has also appeared in a few music videos. Take a look at the three music videos of Hrithik Roshan which you probably would have missed.

Ae Raju

Ae Raju is the song from the band named 6 Pack Band. The band was created after an initiative of the youth wing from the Yash Raj Films to spread gender equality in India. Brooke Bond Red Label backs 6 Pack Band to communicate the message of gender equality. The members of 6 Pack Band include Asha Jagtap, Bhavika Patil, Fida Khan, Komal Jagtap, Ravina Jagtap, and Chandni Suvarnakar. Hrithik Roshan has featured in this video along with the band and the song has even reached over 12 million views on YouTube.

Let's Party

The song Let's Party was from ace choreographer and dancer Ganesh Hegde's new album. There is a small bit in the music video where the two dance maestros do a dance battle. The video is a must-watch for all the dance lovers out there to see the real-life 'guru and shishya' dance it out together. The music video features Ganesh Hegde, Hrithik Roshan, and Katrina Kaif.

Dheere Dheere

In 2015, Hrithik Roshan featured alongside famous B-town diva Sonam Kapoor for the remix version of the 90s popular track Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana. The music video became an instant hit and Sonam Kapoor-Hrithik Roshan's chemistry was widely appreciated by the audience. The music was reprised by Yo Yo Honey Singh which makes it a must-listen song.

