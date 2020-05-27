Unseen Pic Of The Day: Hrithik Roshan’s Audition Pic From 'Mission Kashmir' Is Unmissable

Hrithik Roshan is one actor who has time and again showcased his versatility in his films by pulling off challenging roles effortlessly. The actor made his Bollywood debut in the year 2000 with the movie Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hain. That year also saw Hrithik Roshan in two more movies, Fiza and Mission Kashmir. However, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial Mission Kashmir was a critical and commercial success, also being touted as one of the best works of Hrithik Roshan. Recently a throwback audition picture of Hrithik Roshan from the film has been going viral on social media. Hrithik Roshan can be seen engrossed in an emotional scene with Sonali Kulkarni in this throwback picture

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's 'Mission Kashmir' Completes 20 Years: Some Unknown Facts About The Film

Hrithik Roshan and Sonali Kulkarni are in this audition picture

The unseen picture has Hrithik Roshan pulling off an emotional scene. The picture has Hrithik Roshan hugging his Mission Kashmir co-star Sonali Kulkarni. However, the intense and pensive look on Hrithik Roshan's face steals the show in the picture.

Also Read: Must-watch Hrithik Roshan Movies That Have A 7+ Rating On IMDb

By the looks of this unseen audition picture of Hrithik Roshan, it is not surprising that the actor's performance had received several laurels in the film. The picture was shared by Sonali Kulkarni on her social media who had essayed the role of Hrithik Roshan's mother in the film. She also revealed that the picture was taken during their audition for Mission Kashmir and was taken by filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's Movies With Gorgeous Locations Will Inspire Wanderlust In You

Sonali Kulkarni had to do this to look like Hrithik Roshan's mother

Sonali referred herself and Hrithik as 'beginners' while sharing the picture. She had said the War actor to had the 'boiling passion of a beginner' during the audition. She further also revealed an interesting fact wherein she had to stuff lots of cotton in her cheeks during their audition to make her face look fluffier so that she fits the part of Hrithik's foster mother in the movie. Take a look at the unseen picture of Hrithik Roshan from his Mission Kashmir audition.

The film Mission Kashmir also starred Preity Zinta and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film revolved around the tragedy which ensues in the life of a young boy played by Hrithik Roshan after his entire family is accidentally killed by police officials. The movie was screened at the Stockholm International Film Festival. Some of the soundtracks of the movie like Bumbro, Socho Ke Jheelon, and Rind Posh Mal went on to become chartbusters.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's Best Photos Without Beard You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.