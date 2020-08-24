Huma Qureshi Shares Goofy Video Enjoying 'post-quarantine Sun' With Co-star Lara Dutta

Huma Qureshi recently took to Instagram to share a goofy video with her Bell Bottom co-star Lara Dutta. In the video, the duo is seen enjoying some ‘post—quarantine sun’ as they step out for a shoot in Scotland. Huma Qureshi is seen holding the camera and the duo rotates with the camera. They take a 360 degree round and make goofy faces enjoying with each other.

Huma Qureshi posted the video with the caption, “Who let girls out ??!!! 🤣🤣🤣#humzamania #crazies #quarantine #scotland #shoot Love this cutie 🌞 Post Quarantine Sun.” In the video, the two are seen keeping it completely casual with their dressing and makeup. Ther are seen donning denim and t-shirts, while Huma kept it plain, Lara paired her attire with a black leather jacket. They have travelled from India to Switzerland with the Bell Bottom cast for the movie shoot. Fans in wide number praised Huma Quereshi for her hilarious video. Take a look at Huma Qureshi’s Instagram post.

Akshay Kumar clicks a picture of Huma Qureshi

The team of Bell Bottom is the first crew to go abroad for shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The team is scheduled to shoot in London and Scotland, as per reports. Huma Qureshi on Friday night, August 13, took to her social media handle and shared a monochrome picture of her, clicked by her Bell Bottom co-star Akshay Kumar. Along with Huma, the monochrome photo also featured a geisha. In the caption of her post, Qureshi gave picture credits to Akshay Kumar and also stated that she herself did her makeup and hair.

Bell Bottom shooting schedule

On August 6, Akshay Kumar joined team Bell Bottom to jet off to the United Kingdom to commence the shoot of the Ranjit M Tiwari directorial. Leading ladies Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta along with the producer Jackky Bhagnani and director Ranjit Tiwari were spotted at the Mumbai International airport. Currently, the team of Bell Bottom is staying in Glasgow, Scotland.

Huma Qureshi also took to her Instagram handle to share a video with the team as they waited for Akshay's arrival. Sharing the video with their protective gear on, she wrote, "#SafetyFirst !! Team #Bellbottom waiting for our leading man @akshaykumar sir!! (sic)". The video featured Lara Dutta, Jackky Bhagnani, Ranjit Tiwari, and other crew members.

All about Bell Bottom

Bell Bottom is a spy thriller set against the backdrop of the 1980s. While sharing his first look from the film last year, Akshay Kumar had claimed that Bell Bottom will be a “roller-coaster” ride. The film is expected to release by early 2021. This periodic drama will be directed by Ranjit Tiwary. The poster has Akshay donning a pastel brown blazer along with quirky sunglasses and big moustache and looks intriguing. See Akshay Kumar’s first look from Bell Bottom here:

