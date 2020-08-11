Huma Qureshi joined the Hindi film industry with the Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2 and since then she has been seen in several hit films. Recently the film completed 8 years of release and Huma celebrated this occasion with a post on her social media. In the post she thanked the makers of the film. Read here to know more about it.

Huma Qureshi celebrates release anniversary of Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2

On August 8, 2020, actor Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram feed and shared a post. In the post, she shared a post of the film Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2. In the picture, she can be seen holding Nawwzuddin who was the lead actor of the film. In the caption, Huma wrote "Remembering this day ... What an experience @anuragkashyap10 !! Will always be my most special one .. You have to direct me again soon!!! ❤️🙏🏻@nawazuddin._siddiqui ek aur film karte hain jaldi .. Sab saath main ... Also I’m too excited to shoot with #RajivRavi soon too for #Bellbottom #blessed #love #gratitude". Take a look at the post here.

About the film

Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2 is a film that was helmed by the Anurag Kashyap. In the second part of this film, fans can see Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the role of Faizal Khan who is the son of Sardar Khan. The movie follows the actor and his rise to power after his father and brother died in the movie. Nawaz becomes the kingpin of Wasseypur by killing his enemies and making money. In this film, Huma is seen in the role of his romantic interest. The film's story revolves around the Faizal avenging his father's and brother’s death. One of the most remarkable dialogues from this movies is “Baap ka, dada ka, Bhai ka, Sabka badla lega re tera, Faijal...”.

On the professional front

Huma Qureshi was last seen in a TV series titled Leila. Now she will be seen in several films like Army of the Dead, Freedom and Bell Bottom. In Bell Bottom, Huma Qureshi will be seen with Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, and Vaibhav Chaudhary in pivotal roles. Directed by Ranjit Tewari, this film is a spy story set in the 1980s. The film was being shot before the pandemic started but was halted due to the safety guidelines. Now the whole cast and the major crew of the film has headed down to Scotland to complete the shoot of the film. Take a look at Huma's post.

