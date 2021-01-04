Sonakshi Sinha Is A Complete 'nature Lover' And These Pictures Are Proof

Actor Sonakshi Sinha recently took to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse of her Kerala trip. She shared multiple pictures in her post. She enjoys a huge fan following and her post received numerous likes and comments in no time.

Have a look at Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram post:

In her post, she can be seen enjoying her houseboat in the backwaters of Kerala. She was seen in a comfortable white top and immersed herself in the beauty of nature. She paired her look with a silver-coloured nose ring and opted for the no make-up look. She captioned her post by writing that Kerala was ‘Gods own country.’

The actress is very active on Instagram and entertains her fans with her posts regularly. Earlier to this, she shared a picture enjoying the sunrise. The actress can be seen near the sea in an all-black outfit. She paired her look with a silver watch and her hair open and messy.

It looks like Sonakshi is truly a nature lover. On December 31, she shared a series of her pictures in which she was seen by the edge of the water in a backless dress. In her caption, she bid goodbye to 2020. Sonakshi was enjoying the greenery all around her.

More about Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha made her acting debut in the action-drama film Dabangg in 2010. She has appeared in many movies such as Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Dabangg 2 and many more. Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the film directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3.

She will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Crazy Hum and Bhuj The Pride Of India. She will also be playing the lead role in director Shree Narayan Singh's social-drama, tentatively titled Bulbul Tarang. This project will mark the first collaboration between the actor and the director and is set to get a digital release in the first half of 2021.

Apart from acting, Sonakshi is also the singer of the Imran Khan song Let's Celebrate in her film Tevar in 2015. She has also sung the single Aaj Mood Isqholic Hai in 2015.

