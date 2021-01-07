Sonakshi Sinha Reveals That She Is A 'midnight Snacker'; Watch New Reel

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has lately been quite active on Instagram and keeps her fans entertained with her posts. Recently, she took to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse of her midnight activity. She shared a video in which she could be seen grabbing snacks. She added a funny caption to her post. Read ahead to know more.

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram posts -

In the video, she can be seen hidden behind the kitchen shelf as he started to remove all her favourite snacks out of the shelf. Once she removed them, she grabbed all of them together and walked away. She can be seen wearing a black hoodie. In her caption, she revealed that she was a midnight snacker, just like everybody else was. She further said that the only difference was that nobody made an Instagram reel of their midnight snacks as she did. Fans loved her post and loaded the video with likes and comments.

Earlier to this, she shared another fun reel with her dog which was a throwback video. She was seen having a playful time with the dog and the song played in the background was Tommy by Yashraj Mukhate. She was seen in black and tied her hair up in a bun. She captioned her post saying that she was missing her number one giver of cuddles that was her dog, Gabru. Fans were in awe seeing this real and showered her with love.

Sonakshi Sinha's career -

Sonakshi Sinha made her acting debut in the action-drama film Dabangg in 2010. She has appeared in many movies such as Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Dabangg 2 and many more. Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the film directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3.

She will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Crazy Hum and Bhuj The Pride Of India. She will also be playing the lead role in director Shree Narayan Singh's social-drama, tentatively titled Bulbul Tarang. This project will mark the first collaboration between the actor and the director and is set to get a digital release in the first half of 2021.

