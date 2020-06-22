Huma Qureshi Celebrates 8 Years Of 'Gangs Of Wasseypur - Part 1'

Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1 released exactly eight years ago on June 22, 2012. Actor Huma Qureshi, who played the role of Mohsina Hamid in the film, expressed her joy of being a part of the film. Read to know more details about the whole story:

Huma Qureshi celebrates eight years of Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1

Huma Qureshi shared a picture with her Gangs of Wasseypur co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She expressed her feelings in the caption on her Instagram handle, where she has more than three million followers. In the caption, she mentioned that the movie and a scene from it ''changed her life''. The actor was hinting at the same scene of which she uploaded the picture. The scene shows Huma and Nawaz sitting near a lake when they met for the first time. Nawaz tries to hold her hand and she says “permission leni chahiye thi” (you should have taken permission). The dialogue became widely popular among the audiences.

Huma Qureshi stated that ''dreams do come true despite all odds, personal insecurities, drawbacks or whatever one wants to label their fear as''. She added that in these “dark and difficult times” she is glad for having these moments to look back at with her heart full of gratitude for the universe. The actor mentioned that she knows the best meant for her will happen and she surrenders herself to it. In the caption, Huma tagged Nawazuddin Siddiqui and director Anurag Kashyap.

There are two installments till now in the Gangs of Wasseypur film series, both of which released in the same year -- Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1 in June and Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 2 in August 2012. The movies centres on the coal mafia of Dhanbad. It shows the underlying power struggles, politics, and vengeance between three crime families between the early 1940s to the mid-1990s.

The films were critically acclaimed and won a number of accolades. At the 60th National Film Awards, it won Best Audiography with Nawazuddin Siddiqui winning a Special Mention for his performances as Faizal Khan. The cast also includes Reema Sen, Piyush Mishra, Zeishan Quadri, Aditya Kumar, Vicky Nanavare, Rajkummar Rao, Anurita Jha, Jameel Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vipin Sharma and others. The movies collectively earned around ₹50 crores at the box office. The two films have garnered a strong cult following over the years.

