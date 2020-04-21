Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Best Scenes From Cult Film 'Gangs Of Wasseypur'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has carved a niche in the Bollywood for himself by portraying complex characters with ease. His acting skills are witnessed by many fans and critics s and hence Nawazuddin has managed to become one of the film industry's most known names. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s success of his much-acclaimed film, Sacred Games along with immense fan following for his nuanced performance in the much-admired two-part film, Gangs of Wasseypur will always stay in our hearts.

Gangs of Wasseypur was the only Indian film to have acknowledged in a popular magazine’s top 100 films of the century. Gangs of Wasseypur follows the terrifying story of a clash between Sultan and Shahid Khan, which leads to the expulsion of Khan from Wasseypur and burns a deadly blood feud covering three generations. Gangs of Wasseypur was an Anurag Kashyap’s directorial, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi and Richa Chadha in the leading roles. Here is a throwback to the best scenes of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character in the film, Gangs of Wasseypur.

Best scenes of Nawazuddin Siddiqui from his career-breaking films, Gangs of Wasseypur

Faizal kills Yadavji

This is the scene when Yadavji, an old man who supplied some arms and immersions to Nawazuddin Siddiqui comes to meet him. Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes all the guns from him and checks them properly. And then kills Yadavji with the gun. See that scene here-

Huma Qureshi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui best scenes-

In this video, you can see the sparkling shy couple doing romance and having a loving life. The hilarious scene where he keeps his hand on Huma Qureshi’s hand without permission. And also when Huma teases Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his age and he gets angry. The best part is when Nawazuddin continuously requests her and asks Huma Qureshi out for a movie.

Faizal kills Ramadhir Singh

This is one of the best scenes of Nawazuddin Siddiqui killing Ramadhir Singh by entering a hospital with guns. He kills all the people and then after Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets Ramadhir Singh. Just watch this amazing scene of Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

