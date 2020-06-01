Huma Qureshi Feels 'tops Of The Pops' With 108 Suryanamaskars, Shares Way To Make Money

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi took to Instagram to share a video of herself working out as she shared her motivation for doing 108 Surya namaskars. She revealed through the caption that it was De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh who had advised the full-body exercise and Huma felt great after the workout. However, the added driving force for the workout has a hilarious context.

Huma revealed that she made a huge bet with her brother and actor Saqib Saleem and pokes fun at him through the post asking him to pay up. Calling it a great way to make money amid the lockdown, she wrote in the caption, "So 108 Surya Namaskars were done today !!! Reason ?? Well Thanks to @rakulpreet ‘s explanation on how good it is as a full body workout and how it opens your chakras ...but most importantly coz of a HUGE bet with @saqibsaleem .. Feeling tops of the pops .."

Huma then continued, "Chalo now pay up Saqa 💴 💰 It’s a great way to make money during #quarantine .. #MakeABet with your #sibling yaaaay PS - I threw in 20 extra just to seal the deal #champion #champ #me #socialdistancing #homeworkouts #yoga #lockdown #training".

Have a look:

What's next for Huma Qureshi?

The Badlapur actor will be seen next in Zack Snyder's American thriller film Army Of The Dead along with actors Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell and others. Huma Qureshi will be essaying the role of Geeta in this Netflix film originally touted as a sequel to Snyder's Dawn Of The Dead. The plot revolves around a group of mercenaries who plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. The film is reportedly going to be available on the OTT platform in the winter of 2020.

Huma was seen in a cameo appearance in the ZEE5 series Ghoomketu featuring actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. The show premiered on the OTT platform on May 22, 2020.

