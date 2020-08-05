Sonakshi Sinha Flaunts Her Curls In A New Pic; Saqib Saleem Calls Her Huma Qureshi

Actor Sonakshi Sinha recently posted a photo to flaunt her newly garnered curls. The actor posted a photo a day after Raksha Bandhan 2020 to showcase her new look and actor Saqib Saleem has something to add. Read on:

Sonakshi Singh flaunts her curly hairstyle

Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently staying home, away from film shoots amid the COVID-19 pandemic, took to her official social media handle on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, and posted a photo to showcase her new hairstyle. The photo featured her in a complete black outfit. In the photo that is captioned as “Curly fries ðŸŸ”, the actor can be seen in her curly hair, which has been highlighted in orange-brown shades. Here is the photo post by the Dabangg actor:

Sonakshi Sinha received over 63 thousand likes on this photo within an hour of its posting. Fans are also flooding the comments section with hearts and praises. But one comment that grabbed Sonakshi's attention was by a fellow actor Saqib Saleem.

Saleem, who gained fame for his role as Shiv Prakash Shukla in the ZEE5 show Rangbaaz, took to his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Hi Huma” in the comment section. It quickly grabbed Rowdy Rathore actor’s attention and within a minute she replied to Saleem. In her reply, Sinha wrote, “@saqibsaleem ya shes anyway more my sister than urs... don't be J. ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚”. Here are the comments of these two actors:

Sonakshi Sinha is currently not shooting for any movie. Back in the month of June 2020, it was rumoured that Sinha is going out for shoots but the rumours were immediately discarded by her father and actor Shatrughan Sinha. Sinha was last seen in the 2019 blockbuster flick Dabangg 3, which featured Salman Khan in the lead role.

On the work front, Sinha will be next seen sharing the big screen with actors Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn in the upcoming action-drama flick Bhuj: The Pride of India. This film is helmed by director Abhishek Dudhaiya. Fans of the actors are eagerly waiting for the release of this film.

