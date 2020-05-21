Huma Qureshi Promises To Fix Dance Lessons For Filmmaker Zack Snyder If He Visits India

Huma S Qureshi is soon going to star in a brand new Netflix film, titled Army Of The Dead. This upcoming movie will be directed by the renowned filmmaker, Zack Snyder, who is well known for being the man behind DCEU films like Man Of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice and Justice League. Zack Snyder was recently in the spotlight, as Warner Brothers announced that they would be releasing the 'Snyder cut version' of Justice League.

After learning of this news, Huma S Qureshi took to social media to share a video of herself dancing and congratulating Zack Snyder. She captioned the video by saying that she was now in the "SnyderCut mood". After she posted this video, Zack Snyder responded to her and the two had a fun little banter on social media.

Zack Snyder and Huma S Qureshi's fun little banter on social media

Soon after Huma S Qureshi posted the video on social media, Zack Snyder responded to her saying that he needed to learn how to dance like the actor. Huma S Qureshi then replied to Zack Snyder, promising him that if he ever came to India, they could fix some dance lessons. This cute interaction was adored by fans of both Zack Snyder and Huma S Qureshi.

Moreover, Huma S Qureshi further congratulated Zack Snyder and his wife, Deborah Snyder, as Warner Bros recently revealed that they would be releasing the Snyder cut for Justice League in 2021. Deborah Snyder then responded to Huma S Qureshi's well-wishes and revealed that she was excited that the cut was finally being released. Finally, Huma S Qureshi stated that she was really happy for the couple and their fans.

Though Zack Snyder was the original director of Justice League, he had to leave the project due to an unfortunate loss in his family. Once he was out of the project, Avengers director Joss Whedon took over as the director. However, he changed many aspects of the film and added his own scenes into the theatrical cut. Due to these reasons, many fans demanded the release of the original 'Snyder cut' of the film.

Recently, Zack Snyder and his wife, Deborah Snyder, held a watch party for their 2013 DC film, Man of Steel. During the Watch Party, Zack revealed several unknown details about the making of the film. He even spoke about his plans for other prominent DC characters and events, like Supergirl, New Krypton and Aquaman.

