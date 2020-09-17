Huma Qureshi Freezes Her Instagram As Part Of The #StopHateForProfit Campaign

Actor Huma Qureshi has joined numerous other celebrities who have decided to freeze their social media accounts for 24 hours. This is a campaign led by the stophateforprofit.org and has a number of celebrities joining it. Read on to know more about the story:

Huma Qureshi’s Instagram Post

The caption for Huma Qureshi's Instagram post read - ''Saw this on @robertdowneyjr and @saritatanwar2707 ‘s account first .. The social media esp. Instagram is a beautiful place to connect and share beautiful memories. I cannot bear the recent toxic talk around us. We all must stand up to put an end to online hate and bigotry. Now. #StopHateForProfit We must hold social media companies accountable. Stop spreading misinformation, lies, hatred and bigotry.''

The #StopHateForProfit is an ongoing campaign that aims for social media platforms to only have a positive atmosphere. The campaigns hold the social media companies responsible for any hate that is present on their platform, their main message being that these companies should prioritise people over profits. Several actors and celebrities including Mark Ruffalo, Gal Gadot, Sebastian Stan, and Kim Kardashian West have joined the campaign.

More about Huma Qureshi

Qureshi has appeared in over 24 movies. She went on to win the Special Mention at the Indian Film awards at Los Angeles for her 2012 film, Shorts. The actress also secured to her name the Stardust Awards for Breakthrough Supporting Performance—Female for her role in the 2014 black comedy film Dedh Ishqiya. She received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Mohsina, Faizal Khan's wife, in Anurag Kashyap's iconic Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Their onscreen chemistry became widely popular among fans.

Huma Qureshi is to be seen next in the Ranjit Tewari-directorial Bell Bottom that is currently being shot at Glasgow, Scotland. Huma will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, and Vaani Kapoor in the movie. Bell Bottom is slated to hit theatres on April 2, 2021.

