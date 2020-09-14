Huma Qureshi Gives Peek Into Her Vanity As She Shares Stunning Mirror Selfie

On Sunday night, Huma Qureshi posted a stunning mirror selfie and gave a sneak peek into her vanity van. As seen in the picture, Huma was all set for her shoot. She left her wavy hair open and pulled off a sweatshirt and trousers. Huma also wore bold eye makeup. Sharing her picture, she wrote, "Mirror Mirror on the wall ... Said No one."

It was one of Huma Qureshi's BTS pictures, as she penned hashtags like 'shoot', 'Bts', 'vanity', 'vanity mirror' in the caption. As soon as her post was up, fans flooded the comments section with love. A user wrote, "You are the queen of beauty." Whereas, many called Huma 'beautiful and 'stunning'.

Huma Qureshi's Instagram post

Recently, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi had a conversation with British Adventurer- Bear Grylls. The trio shared some fun moments during their Instagram live session. During the chat, Huma Qureshi asked Bear Grylls about his love for India, after which, the latter exclaimed that he has a very warm heart when it comes to India. Grylls shared that he loves the people and the warmth; love and richness of colour, and smells and culture. Sharing the fun video, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Into the Live with Bear Grylls, Huma Qureshi & I."

Huma is all set to share screen space with Kumar in their upcoming film, Bell Bottom. On Akshay Kumar's birthday, the makers of the movie released his new look from the film on social media. Pooja Entertainment's official social media handle introduced Akshay Kumar's 'suave retro' look from Bell Bottom, which garnered massive love from fans. However, Huma's first look is yet to be unveiled.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the shoot of the film is currently taking place in Scotland. Bell Bottom is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021. The film features Huma Qureshi, Vaibhav Choudhary and Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor alongside Akshay Kumar. The movie is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Nikkhil Advani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh. On August 24, Huma shared a fun video with Lara and expressed excitement to shoot for Bell Bottom. Take a look at the clip below.

