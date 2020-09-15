Vaani Kapoor And Huma Qureshi Give Quirky Poses While Shooting For 'Bell Bottom'; See Pics

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Bell Bottom, shared a series of pictures with her co-star Vaani Kapoor. Both the actors have taken this picture in between the shoot of Bell Bottom in Scotland. Bell Bottom is an upcoming multistarrer spy thriller flick. Take a look at their fun poses.

Huma Qureshi's 'why should boys have all the fun' post

Huma Qureshi recently took to her Instagram to share a fun series of pictures with her Bell Bottom co-star Vaani Kapoor. The two seem to be having fun in between the shoot. The two look stunning in the pictures. Vaani Kapoor is sporting a denim bell bottom with a brown tank top while Huma is sporting a casual look in her black pantsuit.

The two are hugging each other while having a candid moment together. Huma Qureshi wrote, "Why should boys have all the fun?" on her post. She added, "Strong girls support each other...and pull each other up !! (Literally sometimes )", focusing on their pose. Take a look.

Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor's Bell Bottom's producer Jacky Bhagnani commented on the post. He exclaimed asking what set is it as he is one of the producers of the film. Celebrity makeup artist Adrain Jacobs called the actors 'Bad girls' in a humorous way. Fans of Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi have showered the pictures with loads of heart emojis. Have a look:

About Bell Bottom

Bell Bottom is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021. It is a spy thriller starring Akshay Kumar alongside various actors. Bell Bottom cast includes actors like Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Jacky Bhagnani, and Huma Qureshi apart from Akshay. On Akshay Kumar's birthday, the makers revealed his first look from the film. It is a black and white picture, where the actor flaunts his uniform as he poses for a picture at the airport.

Akshay Kumar will be playing the role of a RAW agent. The shoot for the film has already begun. The cast and crew give constant behind-the-scenes updates of the shoot of the film during the COVID-19 pandemic. Take a look at Akshay Kumar's first look in the film.

