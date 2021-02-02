Huma Qureshi Is In A 'green' Heaven; Shares Glimpses Of Her New Home Decor

Huma Qureshi has been in an all dreamy place courtesy her beautiful new home decor. She recently shared glimpses of the new look of a completely mesmerizing space in her home with all her fans on social media. All her fans loved her new decor and showered the post with compliments. Let’s have a look at Huma Qureshi’s Instagram and see how her new home decor was.

Actor Huma Qureshi recently took to her Instagram handle and posted exciting details about her new home decor. In the first photo, she can be seen in a stunning blue and white tracksuit along with a blue coloured mask and grey coloured sports shoes. She can also be seen all set to water the plants in her new vertical garden and then added another picture of her amazing new vertical garden.

In the caption, she stated how she felt that she just died and went to green heaven. She then added her brother Saqib Saleem in the caption and even stated the name of the interior designing company who helped her create a great new vertical garden décor for her home. In the end, she added the name of her designer who designed her latest attire.

Many of her fans were spellbound to see her stunning vertical garden and could only add heart-eyed emojis to depict their feelings. Many of them commented on how gorgeous she looked in her latest post and how her vertical garden looked super stunning. Some of her fans also complimented her on how she did great work creating this vertical garden at her place. Many of her fans also added tons of red and green coloured heart symbols in the comments to show how much they love her and her new home décor. For those wondering what is vertical gardening, it is a cool technique used to grow plants on a vertical panel using hydroponics. They are a great alternative to pot plants, especially at offices. Let’s have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Huma Qureshi’s photos of her and her new vertical garden.

Huma Qureshi's movies

Huma Qureshi has been a part of only a few movies but she has a huge fan following for some of the most remarkable performances in her movies. Some of Huma Qureshi's movies include Ek Thi Daayan, Dedh Ishqiya, Badlapur, Jolly LLB 2, Kaala, Leila, D-Day and many others.

