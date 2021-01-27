Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Shooting For 'Sangeen' In London Amid Lockdown; Says 'it's Tough'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was last seen in the Netflix film Serious Men in 2020, recently jetted off to London for commencing the shoot of his next, titled Sangeen. Now, in an interview with SpotboyE, the Sacred Games actor opened up about shooting in the UK capital amid lockdown and revealed that 'it's tough'. However, Nawazuddin expressed being a firm believer of the popular phrase, 'The show must go on'.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on shooting for 'Sangeen' in the nights in London

After having a successful run on OTT with multiple film releases last year, Nawazuddin Siddiqui kicked off 2021 by announcing commencing the shoot of his highly-anticipated film, Sangeen. Then, last week, the National Film Award-winning actor revealed flying to the United Kingdom for kicking off the London schedule of the Jaideep Chopra directorial.

Sharing a selfie of himself from the airport in an all-black outfit, Nawazuddin wrote, "ff to London, aware of the tough conditions but... The Show Must Go On ! #SangeenStartsInLondon".

Now, in an interview with SpotBoyE, the 46-year-old spilt the beans about shooting in London in the nights amid the on-going lockdown in the city due to the new strain of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom. Talking about his shooting experience in London, Nawazuddin revealed that it is tough. However, he believes that the show must go on. The Raat Akeli Hai actor also informed that he and team Sangeen have been following all the Coronavirus guidelines and will be in the city for a month to wrap up the film's London schedule.

Furthermore, shedding some light on the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that Sangeen is a thriller and he will be seen playing the protagonist in the upcoming film. For the unversed, the film has Maazi director Jaideep Chopra at its helm while it is produced by Gurjit Singh of Golden Era Films along with Ankit Khanna of AK Projekts. Alongside Nawaz, the film also stars Elnaaz Norouzi as the female lead. Apart from Sangeen, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies No Land's Man and Jogira Sa Ra Ra are also in the pipeline.

