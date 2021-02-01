Katrina Kaif Teases Fans About 'Phone Bhoot' With A Touch Of Horror In Latest Post

Besides being one of the top stars of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She keeps her fans updated with her posts on a regular basis. Recently, she posted a video on her Instagram story wherein the actress treated her fans with a touch of horror. Read ahead to know more.

Katrina Kaif's Instagram story

Recently, Katrina shared a clip in which she can be seen travelling in an aircraft. Following the guidelines of COVID-19, she was seen wearing a mask and a face shield. In the selfie video, she added ghostly sound effects. She moved her camera back and forth giving horror effects. By adding stickers and gifs, she gave her fans a hint of her upcoming film, Phone Bhoot.

Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi started shooting for their upcoming supernatural-comedy in December 2020. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame and is produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. The makers of the film shared the news on Twitter sharing a picture of the clapboard from the film’s set. Fans can’t wait for the release of the film and shared their excitement about it in the comments section.

The first look of the film was shared in July 2020. Sharing a video, Kat wrote that the film will be a one-stop for all "Bhoot" related problems. She also mentioned that the film will release in cinemas in 2021.

Sharing a picture, Ishaan also wrote that the poster of the film was done in March before the nation-wide lockdown was imposed due to the coronavirus. The film will mark the first project between the actors. It is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

Katrina Kaif's upcoming film

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has finished filming for the action film Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty. The film is written by Yunus Sajawal, Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bendre, and Vidhi Ghodgadnkar. Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar alongside Katrina Kaif and features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in special appearances. Sooryavanshi was due to release in March 2020 but got postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides this, Katrina Kaif will also be starring as a superhero on Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming superhero film. Kaif will also soon begin filming for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and will reportedly star in Sriram Raghavan's next alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

