Huma Qureshi Praises Saqib For 'Crackdown', Urges Fans To Watch Her 'hunky Brother'

Huma Qureshi recently showered brother Saqib Saleem with praises for his latest release Crackdown web series. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a clip from the show. Huma Qureshi penned a caption complimenting Saqib Saleem's performance in the series. Hailing his work, Huma wrote, 'What a hottie !!!'. Take a look at Huma Qureshi's Instagram post:

Huma praises brother Saqib

Huma Qureshi's Instagram video shows a fighting scene from Saqib Saleem's web series. Here, Saqib can be seen flaunting his perfectly toned and ripped body as he pins down the antagonist. This scene shows an entirely different and intense side of the actor. Showering Saqib with compliments, Huma Qureshi also urged her fans to watch her 'hunky' brother beat up the bad guys in Crackdown web series. She also congratulated the entire team of the series and called it a 'solid show'. Huma Qureshi's Instagram caption read as 'What a hottie !!! @saqibsaleem #whistle #whistle Have you guys seen my hunky brother beat up the bad guys in #Crackdown @vootselect Go see it already ... #action #hero #sexy #bhai Congratulations to the whole team for a solid show !! @shriya.pilgaonkar @waluschaa @iamiqbalkhan @lakhiaapoorva'.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Huma Qureshi also wished Saqib Saleem for his series. They complimented his performance and expressed their eagerness for the second season. One of the users wrote, 'ufff ðŸ”¥@saqibsaleem We don't want to get in your way. ðŸ˜ðŸ˜', while another added, 'awsm webseries ...he nailed it ðŸ‘Œâ¤ï¸ðŸ’•...@saqibsaleem awsm...bravo'. One of the fans' comment read as 'Just love it #Crackdown eagerly waiting for 2nd series ðŸ˜ðŸ˜'. Another fan commented, 'It's really amazingðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ already watchedðŸ™Œ'. Take a look at some more reactions below:

More about 'Crackdown'

Crackdown is an action and crime drama web series streaming on Voot Select. It features Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan and many more in an ensemble cast. The series revolves around Shriya Pilgaonkar's character Divya who is convinced by RAW to be a part of a secret mission that puts her life in jeopardy. Crackdown web series was released on September 23.

