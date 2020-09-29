Saqib Saleem Flaunts New Haircut With Kareena Kapoor's 'Bole Chudiyan' In Backdrop; Watch

On Monday night, Saqib Saleem took to his Instagram and posted a video in which he flaunted his new haircut. He gave a glimpse of his before and after look. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol's song, Bole Chudiyan could be heard playing in the backdrop. Sharing the video, Saqib wrote, "Apni kheti hai phir ugg jayegi." Soon, fans of the actor rushed to comment on his video. An amused fan wrote, "Looking good in both the looks," whereas another user penned, "Okay, I loved your new look." Many simply dropped hearts and awestruck emoticons on the post.

Saqib Saleem flaunts his new haircut

Recently, Saqib Saleem posted a throwback video and gave a peek into the time when he experienced sky diving in Dubai. He teased fans with a fun caption and asked, "Is it a bird? Is it a plane?". He continued, "No that’s Saqib Saleem.#mondaymotivation." His video garnered comments from Pulkit Samrat and many other stars. A fan went on to laud his acting charisma in Rangbaaz and wrote, "Sir after watching your Rangbaaz series and your acting I have become your huge fan." Take a look at the video below.

On the work front, Saqib Saleem will be seen in the upcoming film titled Comedy Couple. Recently, the makers of the movie unveiled a fun promo on social media. Starring Shweta Basu Prasad, Saqib, Subha Rajput, Aadar Malik, Pooja Bedi and others, the film will chronicle the tale between two lovers and how their life welcomes new drama after their families get involved. The Zee5 original flick is all set to premiere on October 21, 2020.

Saqib Saleem is also roped in for Kabir Khan's upcoming outing, 83, alongside an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Deepika Padukone, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar and many others. The movie was expected to release this year in April; however, it was pushed ahead due to the pandemic. 83 chronicles the story of India's 1983 Cricket World Cup triumph. While Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika, on the other hand, will play the role of Romi, Kapil's wife, in the film.

