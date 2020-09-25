Saqib Saleem's Transformation From Jimmy Amarnath To Riyaz Pathan, Check Photo

Saqib Saleem recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures depicting his body transformation, from his role in 83 movie to his role in a web series Crackdown. Take a look at the series of photos on Saqib Saleem’s Instagram that depicts his hard work for his roles.

Saqib Saleem's impeccable transformation

Saqib Saleem has made a promising on-screen presence in all his movies and managed to win the hearts of his fans. While being active on his social media handle, the actor recently shared a set of photos that portrays extreme hard work he puts in for his projects. Saqib took to his Instagram handle and shared his journey from one role to another. Earlier, he was preparing for his role in 83 movie as Jimmy Amarnath and later he had to transform his body for his current role in a web series named Crackdown, which is airing on Voot. His fans were quite surprised at how he managed to transform himself so well while many of them lauded him for his amazing transformation. See how his fans loved his transformation and sent love to him.

Saqib Saleem also posted a picture of him with Mohinder Amarnath whose role he will be essaying in his upcoming movie, 83. He shared these pictures on the occasion of Mohinder Amarnath’s birthday along with a heartfelt caption.

Saqib Saleem shared a picture of him with the famous Indian cricketer, Mohinder Amarnath. He wrote a heartwarming caption for him and stated how he grew up idolizing him and was blessed with the fortune of learning the sport from him. Saqib mentioned how intimidating it was to portray him on the screen while Mohinder Amarnath stood there and watched. He added how he will never be able to forget the grace and warmth by him which made him comfortable and confident. He then wished him a happy birthday and stated how honoured he was to watch him play, to know him, to learn from him and to be on screen recreating one of the finest eras of India's cricketing history.

The much-awaited 83 movie

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 was expected to release this year in April; however, it was pushed ahead due to the pandemic. The popular cast of the movie includes Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Deepika Padukone, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar and many others.

Image Source- Saqib Saleem's Instagram

