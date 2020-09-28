Huma Qureshi Shares A Video Of Her Sky Diving; Says 'Always Wanted To Fly And Now I Have'

Gangs of Wasseypur actor Huma Qureshi took to Instagram on Sunday, September 27, 2020, to share a video her latest adventure. The actor shared a video of her sky diving and is also seen having lots of fun. Along with the post, Huma also penned a sweet quote from Leonardo da Vinci. Fans can’t stop commenting on how fun and exciting the video looks.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Huma shared her first experience of sky diving. The video begins with Huma telling the camera that she is very excited and also a little bit nervous as she has never done it before. She also said that that she is sure going to have fun. She then enters the jet and enjoys her sky diving experience in Dubai. Towards the end of the video, Huma said that the experience was phenomenal.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a quote from Leonardo da Vinci talking about tasting life and returning back to it. She also added that she always wanted to fly and now she has. Take a look at the post below.

Fans cannot stop gushing over how exciting the video looks. The post shared by Huma went on to receive several likes and positive comments from fans. Some of the users commented praising the actor for being brave, while some commented saying that even they want to try. One of the users wrote, “Daredevil Humzi for life”, while the other one wrote, “Proud of you ... amazing”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor often goes on to share several other pictures, videos, stories on her social media handle. Earlier to this post, the actor shared a glamorous picture of her striking a stunning pose. In the picture, the actor is seen sporting an oversized black t-shirt and denim shorts. She completed her look with a pair of boots and sling bag. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in Ranjit Tewari-directorial Bell Bottom. The film is currently being shot at Glasgow, Scotland. The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with co-stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. The film, Bell Bottom is slated to hit theatres on April 2, 2021.

