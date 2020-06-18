Huma Qureshi Pens Note About Suicide & Mental Health, Gets A Thumbs Up From Sonakshi Sinha

In the wake of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Huma Qureshi took to Instagram and shared her thoughts about suicide. In the same post, she had also also penned down her views about the conduct of media and media professionals. Se then went on to say, "I am not an expert as many social media warriors may jump to point out" and shared link of WHO's guidelines on mental health.

Talking about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she wrote that whether anyone knew him or not, there is no escaping to the fact that the news of his demise has shaken everyone. She further questioned why would people at the prime time of his life do something like this. Slamming people who floated their own theories and made statements, Huma Qureshi asked, 'What gives you the right?'

Highlighting the importance of having 'real conversations', Huma Qureshi said that depression can affect anyone, at any point in time. She urged fans to start changing their attitude towards mental illness. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor highlighted how depression and mental health are serious issues. Through the note, Huma further questioned that if people really want to do something, then they should first ask the right questions.

She captioned the note with, "Guys, If you can’t say or do anything positive then please stop spreading hate and speculation on social media !! The world has enough pain already. We are sorry Sushant for this circus and to his family and loved ones all I can say are the inadequate words - We are sorry for your loss" (sic). Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Kubbra Sait gave her note a thumbs up in the comments section.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, June 14, 2020. However, the cops have not recovered any suicide note from his place. Sushant's funeral took place at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium in presence of his father and family members. The funeral was attended by many Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Kapoor with his wife among others. The actor's untimely demise has created a void in the industry.

