Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Songs That Explore His On-screen Chemistry With Huma Qureshi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi have been seen together in four films. These films are - Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1 (2012), Shorts (2013), Badlapur (2015), and Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2 (2012). Both of the actors are extremely talented and give exceptional performances. The actors have also shared quite a few romantic moments on-screen, with many songs picturised on them. Let's take a look at the actors' on-screen chemistry by analysing their romantic songs. All of these songs are from the super-hit film Gangs of Wasseypur. Check it out:

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's co-stars with whom he has worked several times

Kaala Rey

The song has a very shady start that goes well along will the story. Nawazuddin plays the role of a gangster and Huma Quershi is his beloved. The song has a strange mix of romance and crime. The unusual couple looks like they are having a good time. The song gained much love from the audience due to its unique factors. Fans also loved how real the chemistry between the two felt.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui has shared screen space only once with THESE actors

Taar Bijli

The song starts with Nawazuddin's character climbing into Huma's character's house and asking the latter for sexual favours. Like Kaala Rey, the song has its own unusual elements that make their chemistry so special. The innocence mixed with authority in Nawazuddin's acting makes the song a super-hit.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies by debutant directors that you must watch

Jiya Tu Bihar Ke Lala

Jiya Tu Bihar Ke Lala is not really a romantic song but features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi's characters who are just falling for each other. Both characters look happy and share a positive space between them. This is the start of Nawazuddin's character's success streak and he seems to be happy sharing it with his on-screen girlfriend. The song also has a very '90s type of genre feeling.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movie trailers with more than 10 million views

Dil Chi Cha Ledar

Quite similar to Jiya Tu Bihar Ke Lala, the song is a montage of the whole movie and its scenes. It shows Nawazuddin and Huma's romance from the start to the end. So the couple then transitions from just lovers to spouses. The wonderful thing about the actors' chemistry in this song is that they still maintain their new-love romance throughout the song.

Promo Pic Credit: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.