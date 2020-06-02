Sonakshi Sinha's Birthday: Preity Zinta, Huma Qureshi And Other Celebs Shower Wishes

Sonakshi Sinha is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. The actor has been spending time with her family amid lockdown. It would be interesting for her fans to see how the Dabangg actor is looking forward to celebrating her 'quarantine birthday'. Here's a look at her celebrity friends' amazing birthday wishes on Sonakshi Sinha's birthday.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta took to her Instagram to post an adorable picture with Sonakshi Sinha. In the picture, the duo is seen striking a wide smile looking at the camera for a selfie. While Preity Zinta added red colour to the frame with her red bow ensemble, Sonakshi Sinha looked stunning in a black sequinned ensemble. She captioned the picture, "Happy Birthday my darling Sona. Wish you all the wonderful things, today and always ðŸŒˆðŸŽ‚ðŸ”¥â¤ï¸ Keep Smiling and shining always. Love you loads ðŸ¤— @aslisona".

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi shared a beautiful picture with Sonakshi Sinha and penned a cute birthday wish for the latter. In the picture, the duo looked stunning sporting a winter look as they posed for a selfie. While Sonakshi Sinha looked every bit gorgeous in a leather jacket, Huma Qureshi kept it casual with grey pullover and beanie. Huma Qureshi's birthday wish was with incomplete sentences like "You are... This friendship... How to... Love... Dosti". At the end of the note she mentioned, "Don't want to use words, you know what I mean".

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Manjrekar also didn't miss out on wishing her co-star Sonakshi Sinha on her birthday. She shared a cute picture with her, in which the duo is seen wearing ethnic ensembles. Saiee Manjrekar wrote, "Happy Birthday to the sweetest".

Manish Malhotra

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram to share a goofy picture of himself and Sonakshi Sinha. Sonakshi Sinha looks ravishing in a white co-ordinate set while Manish is seen striking a pose by giving a hug to the actor from the back. He wrote, " Happy Birthday beautiful".

Sunil Grover

The comedian Sunil Grover also wished Sonakshi Sinha by sharing a beautiful picture of the actor. In this picture, Sonakshi Sinha is seen wearing a silver ethnic ensemble for a photoshoot. Her floral headgear added colours to the frame as she posed for a picture. He wrote, "Happy Birthday you kind a kind soul. Stay happy and healthy".

Other celebrities who wished Sonakshi Sinha

Other celebrities who wished Sonakshi Sinha include TV actor and host Maniesh Paul, Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah and comedian Viraj Ghelani. Gulshan Devaiah made a hilarious video for Sonakshi Sinha. Comedian Viraj shared a funny video of himself and Sonakshi Sinha.

Maniesh Paul

Gulshan Devaiah

Viraj Gehlani

