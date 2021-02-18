'Humbled': R Madhavan Conferred Degree Of 'Doctor Of Letters'; Calls It 'a Responsibility'

Actor R Madhavan felt humbled and grateful as he received the degree of Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) by DY Patil Education Society, Kolhapur. On Thursday, he shared this news with his fans and followers via a social media post, along with a few pictures of his convocation. In the first picture, Madhavan can be seen addressing the audience, while in the second picture, he can be seen receiving the degree from the college authorities. He wore a red colour academic gown, including a mortarboard.

Within a couple of hours, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor's post managed to garner more than 250k double-taps; and is still counting. Many from the Hindi film fraternity extended congratulatory messages to the actor. While Shilpa Shetty lauded him, Manish Malhotra dropped a few emoticons. On the other hand, Madhavan's Breathe co-star Amit Sadh wrote a brief response as a token of appreciation.

"I am always inspired by your warmth, generosity and the way you know are always pushing for more ", read an excerpt of his comment. Clapping hands were a common sight in Madhavan's comment section. An Instagram user took the reference of his 3 idiot character Farhan and wrote, "So happy to see Farhan graduation hahaha".

Interestingly, Madhavan was conferred the degree of Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) by DY Patil Education Society, Kolhapur on Wednesday for his contribution to arts and cinema. He received the honour at the education society's ninth convocation ceremony. In a statement, the 50-year-old actor said, "I am truly humbled by this honour. This will only motivate me to keep pushing the envelope and challenging myself with newer projects".

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Maara, which is the remake of Dulquer Salmaan’s Malayalam film Charlie. The film took an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video in January. Meanwhile, he is currently gearing up for the release of his directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film will be based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage.

(With Input From PTI)

