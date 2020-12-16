R Madhavan Responds To A Fan Who Confessed She Had A Crush On Him Since Past 2 Decades

R Madhavan is known to be one of the down-to-earth celebrities in Indian cinema. Over the course of his long career in films, he has earned a lot of popularity and fan following among the audiences from all over the country. Recently, a fan tagged the actor on Twitter and revealed that she has had a crush on him for over two decades and the actor ensured to give her a response. Have a look at the reply that R Madhavan gave.

R Madhavan responds to fan who has a crush on him

Even as the actor takes on more film projects for his path ahead, he seems to be backed by a fan base that has stayed loyal after all this time since his debut. The actor is known to be quite interactive on social media, which was again seen when he responded to a fan who had a special message for him.

His fan wrote on Twitter about how she has had a crush on the actor since past two decades, to which Madhavan responded by tweeting “Yeppa”. Seeing his reply to his fan, other fans of the actor also started commenting on the tweet as well.

I have a crush on @ActorMadhavan over 2 decades...🥰🥰 — Vennila🤍 (@nilainlalaland) December 14, 2020

A fan commented saying that each and every Tamil girl who has watched his films would have a crush on him. Other fans of the star also started confessing of having a crush on him as well. Some of the fans even tweeted an old image which shows the younger self of the actor and wrote long messages of admiration for him. They further talked about how their childhood was spent watching his movie and recalled some of his best films and acting performances.

I mean every Tamil girl who watched Alaipayuthey and Minnale will definitely have a crush on you. — 👐🏽 (@zaycarusfalls) December 15, 2020

Admiration on Maddy never ends 💥 — Prithivi (@am_prithivi) December 15, 2020

R Madhavan made his debut in the film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein which was released in 2001 and became one of most entertaining roles of the actor as well. Along his long career in acting that has spanned over two decades, Madhavan has worked in a number of hit films. Some of the most popular R Madhavan's movies include 3 idiots, Guru, Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel, and many more. He was recently seen in Nishabdham which released earlier this year.

