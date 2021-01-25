'Nishabdham' Cast: A List Of Actors And Characters They Portray

Nishabdham cast features Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan, and Hollywood star Michael Madsen (Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction fame), amongst others. The film tells the story of a world-renowned cello player, who is found dead in a house that is assumed to be populated by a supernatural being. The unfortunate incident causes the legal authorities to launch an investigation into the various aspects of the tragedy and the house. This article will enlist the actors that formed the cast of Nishabdham and the respective Nishabdham characters that they played.

1) R Madhavan as Anthony

R Madhavan is seen playing Anthony Gonsalves, the world-renowned cello player whose tragic passing is observed in the first few moments of the film. The death in question is what leads to the investigation into the house and the possible reasons behind what would appear to be a suicide. Madhavan portrays Anthony as a tragic character with a tumultuous marital past. One can observe that the actor, up until his final moments, is seen channelling his pain into his art.

2) Anushka Shetty as Sakshi

Baahubali star Anushka Shetty is seen playing the deaf-mute artist Sakshi in the film. Through Sakshi, Anushka Shetty fills up the part of the archetypical believer in the unexplained and paranormal that is a pre-requisite for a film that dwells into such matters. Her belief that Anthony and his wife has been killed by the ghost of the previous owner of the house proves to be instrumental in the launch of the investigation. For the majority of the film, she can be seen accompanied by her fiance, Madhavan's Anthony Gonsalves.

3) Michael Madsen as Captain Richard Dickens

Michael Madsen, who has collaborated with Quentin Tarantino on several occasions, joins the Nishabdham cast as Captain Richard Dickens. Dickens is portrayed as no-nonsense police personnel who is responsible for a majority of twists and turns. Madsen's Dickens is also unwittingly responsible for certain discoveries in the film. Dickens can also be seen as one of those characters who's skeptical about the happenings in the house.

4) Anjali as Maha

Sakalakala Vallavan actor Anjali can be seen as detective Maha in the film, who is the film's non-believer or debunker. Anjali's Maha is portrayed by the actor as an individual who believes in hard evidence and facts but would occasionally display her soft side. Maha, as it becomes apparent during the runtime of the film, is responsible for deliberately making a substantial amount of discoveries.

5) Shalini Pandey as Sonali

Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey can be seen playing the character of Sonali in the film, who is Anushka Shetty's on-screen best friend. Very early on in the film, it is observed that Sonali goes missing. The disappearance gives birth to a secondary investigative storyline that concerns the determination of Sonali's last whereabouts. The final moments of the film see Shalini's case come to a close as well.

