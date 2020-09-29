'Hungama 2' Cast: A List Of Actors And Characters They Play

Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2 is a sequel to the 2003-released hit film Hungama. It is written by Anukalp Goswami with dialogues by Manish Korde and screenplay by Yunus Sajawal. Anu Malik has been roped in to compose the music. The film is bankrolled by Venus Worldwide Entertainment. The film was initially set to release on August 14, 2020, but will reportedly get delayed due to the current COVID-19 crisis. Here is the full list of Hungama 2 cast. Take a look:

The cast of Hungama 2

Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal is a prominent actor from the Hindi film industry, known for his experimental roles in various movies. The actor has had a successful career in the entertainment field and has also appeared in various Gujarati and South films. Paresh Rawal began his career in acting with the Gujarati film, Naseeb Ni Balihari. Keeping in mind Paresh’s previous roles in various films, this is ideally the character that his audience has always expected him to portray.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a well-known actor and a former model. She made her acting debut in the 1993 thriller film Baazigar which garnered her two Filmfare Awards nominations. After that, she was part of the highly successful action comedy film Main Khiladi Tu Anari which was released in the year 1994 and had her playing the dual roles. After this initial success, she starred in a series of films like Dhadkan, Life in a... Metro, and many more.

Meezaan Jaffrey

Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezan Jaffrey is a 28-year-old actor who made his entry into Bollywood with a film named Malaal. The movie was directed by Mangesh Hadawale. The film was a remake of the 2004 Tamil film 7G Rainbow Colony and marked the debut of Sharmin Segal and Meezaan.

Pranitha Subhash

Pranitha Subash is an actor who has worked in several Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil films since the year 2010. She will make her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Some of her most prominent works include Baava, Attarintiki Daredi, Massu Engira Masilamani, and Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal.

Other actors:

Rajpal Yadav

Tiku Talsania

Ashutosh Rana

Manoj Joshi

Johny Lever

Raman Trikha

