Sonu Sood Earns Blessings After He Donates E-rickshaws To The Needy In Hometown Moga

Sonu Sood recently made headlines after he decided to donate electronic rickshaws to the needy across the country. Yesterday, the Alludu Adhurs actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of the people of his hometown Moga, to whom, he distributed the e-rickshaws and wrote, "This made my trip special". Sonu has commenced this initiative to help the unemployed, especially those who have been suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People of Sonu Sood's hometown bless him as he donates them e-rickshaws

Ever since the on-going COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, Sonu Sood has been actively helping the needy with 'Sood Charity Foundation'. Now, the polyglot actor has started yet another initiative, under which, he will be donating several electronic rickshaws in various parts of the country including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Orissa and more. However, Sonu kicked off the initiative by distributing 100 e-rickshaws to the needy of his hometown, i.e. Moga, Punjab.

On Sunday, i.e. February 14, 2021, an emotional video of the people, to whom he donated the e-rickshaws, was also shared on both Sonu Sood's Instagram and Sonu Sood's Twitter handles. In the video, several people who received the e-rickshaws showered the 47-year-old with heaps of praise as they were seated in the new vehicle and expressed their emotions about Sonu Sood's charity. As soon as the video clip surfaced on social media, it quickly went viral and won netizens' hearts.

Check out the video below:

Recently, ahead of Valentine's Day 2021, Sonu Sood joined hands with PETA India to encourage the masses to have a heart for animals by not including them in their meals. The actor and celebrated humanitarian appeared in one of the latest ad campaigns of PETA, wherein a pair of chicks were graphically placed on his shoulders to showcase his support for animals. Sharing the picture on their Instagram handle, PETA wrote, "Actor @sonu_sood shows love to chicks ahead of #ValentinesDay. He’s a star not just for humans but also for animals".

Sonu also spoke to the animal rights organisation about the same and said, "This Valentine’s Day, I encourage everyone to show some love to chicks – and cows, buffaloes, goats, pigs, and fish. There’s nothing more attractive than kindness, and we can all be kind to animals, our planet, and our bodies by keeping animals off our plates."

Take a look:

