Sonu Sood's Help Sought For Monkey Menace In UP Village; Actor Quirkily Assures Assistance

Be it ‘real-life hero’ or ‘Messiah’, numerous titles have been showered on Sonu Sood since he kicked off his charitable ventures during the COVID-19 lockdown. An initiative that made headlines for arranging the return of migrants to their homes later spread out to numerous formal initiatives. And in the latest and unusual gesture, he has now promised to help a village dealing with monkey menace.

Sonu Sood to help village suffering from monkey menace

A netizen from Uttar Pradesh’s Ramkola wrote to Sonu Sood on Twitter about many getting injured by a monkey who was ‘terrorising’ the villagers. “We request you to please arrange for sending it to the forests,” he wrote. He also posted a newspaper clipping of the incident, that claimed that 20-25 people had been hurt by the monkey and that the villagers were struggling to get it caught.

Sonu was amused, and replied, “Catching a monkey was the only thing left. Send me the address, let me try this too.”

बस अब बंदर पकड़ना हो बाकी रह गया था दोस्त।

पता भेज, यह भी करके देख लेते हैं। 😅 https://t.co/9yPV50AOsl — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 8, 2021

Many of the actor’s responses during the COVID-19 lockdown had gone viral. Like when a netizen sought Sonu’s help to elope with his girlfriend, he had joked that he would arrange for their parents to join them too. Right from people asking him for a car, PlayStation and more, Sonu’s tongue-in-cheek responses had become a talking point.

Sonu Sood makes headlines

After arranging for the return of migrants, Sonu Sood donated face shields to police, provided funds for medical treatment, rehabilitation of homes and more. Later, he launched full-fledged platforms, to provide jobs and accommodation to migrants in Noida, scholarships for students, surgeries of children and elderly and more.

Meanwhile, Sonu Soo shared his take on his philanthropic initiatives in his book I Am No Messiah. On the film front, the Dabangg actor has signed multiple ventures, out of which some will be releasing soon. This includes Prithviraj, Telugu films Acharya and Alludu Adhurs and a movie titled Kisaan.

