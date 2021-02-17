Sonu Sood announces monetary fund for IAS aspirants, says 'country needs trained minds'

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has been winning love and appreciation from people for his humanitarian work towards the migrant workers amid the lockdown. The actor who is running errands to help the people recently announced a monetary fund for 250-300 brilliant IAS aspirants.

The official Twitter handle of Sonu Sood Charity Foundation shared a post and wrote, “Taking the next leap, @SonuSood announced a monetary fund for 250-300 brilliant IAS aspirants. Our country needs the best-trained minds to take it forward with administrative adroit. What better way, than to offer a scholarship on his mother's death anniversary.”

Taking the next leap, @SonuSood announced a monetary fund for 250-300 brilliant IAS aspirants. Our country needs the best-trained minds to take it forward with administrative adroit. What better way, than to offer a scholarship on his mother's death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/dAkV2HwaaX — Sood Charity Foundation (@SoodFoundation) February 16, 2021

The main objective of the Sonu Sood IAS Scholarship is to help the Civil Service candidates by providing them with the financial and moral support to crack the most prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. Moreover, to take this scheme forward, the actor collaborated with Schoolify Me. The candidates who are preparing for the IAS and want to get the benefits of this IAS Scholarship can apply through the Scholify app and official website. The Happy New Year actor had started the scholarship programe last year in October on his mother’s death anniversary. On his mother’s 13th death anniversary, the actor pledged to support IAS aspirants reach their goals by applying through the scholarship that was named after his mother professor Saroj Sood.

October 13; 13 years since My Mother passed. She left behind a legacy of Education. On her anniversary today, I pledge to support IAS aspirants reach their goals thru Prof Saroj Sood Scholarships. Seeking blessings 🙏 Miss you maa. @Scholifyme pic.twitter.com/vxcIYte7NZ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 13, 2020

The actor has helped lakhs of migrants reach home as well as bringing back Indian students stranded across the globe. The actor has also been providing free education and medical facilities to young children and has been creating free employment opportunities for the needy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also created apps to provide scholarships, employment, and the likes to help migrants. Sonu was recently acknowledged for his work as he was honoured with the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

