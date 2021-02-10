Sonu Sood Makes An Appeal To Fans, Encourages To Consume 'meat-free Meals' In PETA Ad

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood who has been helping many with his humanitarian work recently sent a message of showing kindness towards animals in a new Valentine's Day ad. The actor who has been roped in for a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India latest advertisement encourages people to adopt meat-free eating habits. In the ad campaign, the actor appears with a pair of chicks on his shoulder while advocating people to adopts meat-free eating habits and in return save the planet and the environment.

Sonu Sood's PETA campaign

In the advertisement, the actor says, “This Valentine's Day, I encourage everyone to show some love to chicks – and cows, buffaloes, goats, pigs, and fish. There's nothing more attractive than kindness, and we can all be kind to animals, our planet, and our bodies by keeping animals off our plates."Sonu, who was named PETA India's Hottest Vegetarian in 2020, has appeared in a previous pro-vegetarian PETA India ad campaign, participated in the group's "Hug A Vegetarian Day" and supported a social media appeal to push McDonald's India to add a McVegan burger to its menu. The actor recently helped a village in UP who were petrified by the menace caused by monkeys in the village.

A netizen from Uttar Pradesh’s Ramkola wrote to Sonu Sood on Twitter about many getting injured by a monkey who was ‘terrorising’ the villagers. “We request you to please arrange for sending it to the forests,” he wrote. He also posted a newspaper clipping of the incident, that claimed that 20-25 people had been hurt by the monkey and that the villagers were struggling to get it caught. Sonu was amused, and replied, “Catching a monkey was the only thing left. Send me the address, let me try this too.”

बस अब बंदर पकड़ना हो बाकी रह गया था दोस्त।

पता भेज, यह भी करके देख लेते हैं। 😅 https://t.co/9yPV50AOsl — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 8, 2021

Starting from arranging for the return of migrants, Sonu Sood donated face shields to police, provided funds for medical treatment, rehabilitation of homes, and more. Later, he launched full-fledged platforms, to provide jobs and accommodation to migrants in Noida, scholarships for students, surgeries of children and elderly, and more. On the work front, the actor released his book ‘I am No Messiah’ that received a massive response from the people. As for films, he will next be seen in Acharya opposite Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi. Apart from this, he will next be seen in Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Manushi Chhillar.

