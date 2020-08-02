Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Post On His Journey; Quips 'Hustle Se Haasil'

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is a multi-talented actor. He is not only known for his acting skills but also for his poems, rap, and songs. He is also an extremely talented songwriter. Siddhant Chaturvedi has a large fan following on Instagram. The actor posted an awesome picture on Instagram along with a note about hustling for his achievements in life.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's #MyNotes

Siddhant has won over millions of hearts with just his words. He regularly posts pictures on Instagram along with beautifully framed captions titled #MyNotes. His snippets and poems shared under the #MyNotes captions have managed to captivate his fans and followers. Recently, Siddhant Chaturvedi posted a picture of himself in a brown jacket with a black t-shirt with snazzy glares and a bunch of silver chains around his neck that went viral. The caption reads, "Kaamyaab jab nahi tha, Main Hustle kar ke Khush. Kaamyaab hoke Nahi, Aaj Main Asal reh ke Khush #MyNotes 𝐒 #HustleSeHaasil"

Check out Siddhant Chaturvedi's #MyNotes posts on Instagram:

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Single, "Dhoop"

Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi On 'Dhoop': My Dad Helped Me Shoot My First Ever Music Video

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently released his first ever music video shot by his father during the coronavirus lockdown. He dedicated the song to all the frontline coronavirus warriors. Siddhant Chaturvedi's Dhoop song was also loved by his fans and received 2,62,367 views.

Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi Drops The First Look Of His Upcoming Single, 'Dhoop'; Watch

More about Siddhant Chaturvedi

Read: 'Bunty Aur Babli 2': It Is A Wrap As The Cast Completes Shooting Schedule In Abu Dhabi

The Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi started his career in the industry in 2016 with a web sitcom, Life Sahi Hai. Siddhant Chaturvedi gained popularity after being cast in Gully Boy and portraying the character of rapper MC Sher. He has also played the role of a teenage cricketer in Inside Edge, a web series which aired on Amazon Prime. The actor will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the second part of the Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan starred Bunty Aur Babli film that released in 2005. Siddhant Chaturvedi is also going to be a part of Shakun Batra's next film Phone Bhoot featuring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

Read: Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' First Look Releases As Fans Await The Film Eagerly

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.