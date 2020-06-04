Siddhant Chaturvedi Drops The First Look Of His Upcoming Single, 'Dhoop'; Watch

Siddhant Chaturvedi rose to fame with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and impressed everyone with his character in the movie called MC Sher. A year later, he is back with his second single called Dhoop and unveiled the first look on Instagram. Here's what it is about.

Siddhant Chaturvedi gives a glimpse of his upcoming single, Dhoop

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram account to post the first look of Dhoop, his upcoming single. The video has been shot at home due to the lockdown with help from his family members. He can be seen basking in the sunlight while penning down in his notebook. Adding a caption to the post, Chaturvedi wrote, "Nothing can block our Sunshine...Here’s sharing the First Look of my music video #DHOOP ðŸŒž @dawgeek @excelmovies". Take a look:

The lyrics have been penned by Siddhant Chaturvedi himself together with the composition of the tune. Fans seem to be going gaga over the actor turned singer already. While one asked if there isn't anything he could not do, another commented "can't wait".

Earlier, Siddhant Chaturvedi had taken to his Instagram account to put up a post to announce the song. In the picture, he could be seen lying on his bed with his guitar in hand and a notebook lying open beside him. Adding a caption to this post, he wrote, "Khaalipan mein socha main kuch karun,

Phir socha kyun na..

Mera phela SINGLE ðŸ’¿ drop karun?

@dawgeek karte hai na apni Public ke liye kuch? ðŸŽ§ â˜€ï¸

#SidPops ðŸŽ¤". Take a look:

Before Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi had worked in the television series Inside Edge which aired from 2017 to 2019. Now he is all set to star in his next films. He currently has Bunty Aur Babli 2 lined up in his kitty. The movie also stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari Wagh. It is a sequel to the 2005-release and is directed by Varun V Sharma. The cast of the movie also includes Mohit Bagel, Narendra Singh Dhami, Yashpal Sharma and Sunil Butolia. Bunty Aur Babli 2 was slated to release on June 26, 2020 but will likely be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Apart from this, Siddhant Chaturvedi also has a Shakun Batra film in his kitty. The movie also stars Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone. Not much has been revealed about the film including the title. It is expected to hit the theatres on February 12, 2021.

