Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' First Look Releases As Fans Await The Film Eagerly

Phone Bhoot is an upcoming horror-comedy starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter. The film has been making headlines since the makers recently released the first look of the film. The first look released on Excel Movies’ social media handle and the fans seem to be loving it. Read more to know about the upcoming film, Phone Bhoot.

Also Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Shirtless Picture With Poignant Anecdote About Talent

Also Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi On Quarantine Body Transformation, Says 'Tera Lockdown Mera Countdown'

Phone Bhoot first look

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It is reported to release in next year when all the theatres get started again. A number of fans have also been sharing their thought on their respective social media handles. A fan of Katrina Kaif wrote, “This trio is the best new thing I have ever seen recently queen looking hot”. Another fan mentioned his love for Katrina and wrote, “ So finally it's OFFICIALLY. Bollywood Queen #KatrinaKaif to be featured for the first time in a horror film...CONGRATS, good luck #Katrina for your upcoming horror-comedy #PhoneBhoot. Ringing in cinemas on 2021”. Just like these there are a number of fan reactions of the first look of the film Phone Bhoot.

Fan reactions

Sorry haters✋🏻got no time for negativity because we are here to claim what's rightfully ours

So be damned and go to hell#KatrinaKaif#PhoneBhoot pic.twitter.com/ubOKtdUaCV — PHONEBHOOT 💥 (@WetKatrina__) July 20, 2020

So it's officialy announced now. #PhoneBhoot stated to release on 2021. The starcast looks interesting #KatrinaKaif #IshaanKhatter #SiddhantChaturvedi

Sending best wishes and love all the way for this one. pic.twitter.com/425fbqTIQP — 𝓣𝒉𝒂𝒉𝒛𝒆𝒆𝒃 ℳ𝒐𝒉𝒂𝒎𝒆𝑑 (@Worships_Shahid) July 20, 2020

Sooooo happpyyyy! Katrina’s first confirmed release for 2021. expecting two more releases ♥️

This one will be a cult. 💯#PhoneBhoot #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/xXRUTMxGFD — Uzair Shahid Anwer (@UzairKat) July 20, 2020

The first look of the film shows Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter all dressed in tuxedos. The three are seen striking a post with a surprised expression on their face that has been getting a lot of attention on social media. Katrina Kaif also shared the first look on her social media and captioned it with, “The one-stop-shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021,”. This is going to be a very important project for Katrina as she is returning to the big screens after the release of her 2019 film, Bharat. Not only Katrina but also Ishaan and Siddhant shared the post on their respective social media accounts.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ishaan Khattar Reveal 'Phone Bhoot's' First Look

More about Katrina Kaif

On the professional end, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. This film is going to be another cop drama addition to Rohit Shetty’s directorial list which stars Akshay Kumar as the lead actor. The film was slated to hit theatres on March 27th, 2020 but was pushed ahead due to COVID-19 lockdown. Fans will have to hold on for a couple of months to get a hint about Singham 3. The movie will star Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer, and Vivan Bhatena in prominent roles.

Also Read | Confirmed! Ishaan Khatter And Tabu's 'A Suitable Boy' To Release On Netflix

Also Read | When Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Shared Their Views On 'Zingaat's' Making

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.