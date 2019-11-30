Hyderabad Horror: Varun Dhawan Says, 'Country Needs To Come Together To Stop Rapes'

Seven years after the horrific ‘Nirbhaya’ case, another barbarous gang-rape-murder has made the citizens come up in arms. Not just the netizens, but celebrities from various fields, including the film industry have been venting out their thoughts on the shocking death of a doctor in Hyderabad. Varun Dhawan too expressed his concern and anger, stating that the entire country needs to come together to prevent rapes. He conveyed his anger at the ‘evil’ perpetrators being fearless of the law and asked how girls were harmed so ‘easily’. The Student of the Year star called for focus on making the girl and the family get justice.

As trends like #RIPHumanity and #HangRapists dominated Twitter throughout the day, Varun took to the microblogging platform and wrote, “We as Indians discuss and are passionate about so many things. The entire country needs to come together and stop rapes from happening. Why is it that girls can be harmed to easily why. Why aren’t these evil b******ds not scared of the law?” He added, “Right now the only focus has to be on making sure this girl and her family gets justice.”

Before Varun Dhawan, many celebrities from Bollywood too shared their thoughts on the crime that has shook the nation. Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar were among the celebrities to take to Twitter. Many celebrities from the South film industry also opened up.

Here’s what some of them wrote:

Salman Khan: These r the worst kind of shaitans disguised in the human form! the pain, torture n death of innocent women’ ‘should now get us together n put an end to such shaitans who live among us, before any other innocent woman. n their family go through this extreme agony n loss as this has to be stopped. Let betii bachao not be just a campaign. This is the time to let these demons know that v all stand together.” (sic)

Akshay Kumar: We seem to be losing it as a society. Our ‘moral fabric continues to be in pieces. We need stricter laws. This needs to STOP.”

Anupam Kher: The rapists should be shot upright by hanging upside down at the intersection. Respected @AmitShah As Home Minister, you have taken very bold decisions. Rapists should be sentenced to death immediately !! Just pass such a law.“ Shabana Azmi: The horror! The brutality! Perpetrators must be brought to book. I grieve for her family and for what is happening to some elements in our society.

A 25-year-old doctor, working as an assistant veterinary at a state-run hospital, was gang-raped and murdered by four men, after which they burnt her mortal remains, the Cyberabad Police have confirmed. The four accused are Mohammed Areed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu. They have been sent to a 14-day judicial custody by the Shadnagar Court.

