Hyderabad Horror: Poonam Kaur Breaks Down In Video, Wants To Take Matters In Own Hands

As the nation vented out their anger over the barbaric killing of a 25-year-old doctor in Hyderabad, an emotional reaction of Poonam Kaur is making headlines. The actor, who has worked in many films down South, broke down while delivering an intense message. She even said that she wants to kill the ‘animals’ and go to jail.

In a video that is being talked about on social media, Poonam Kaur said that the incident was ‘trending' again and media takes it up, but it will go on for just 3-4 days more. She fumed over the question the police officer asked her mother when she went to register a missing person’s complaint. Poonam asked till when should one depend on the police, government or the community to take efforts against such crime. She does not want to wait for the police to arrive and file a chargesheet. Poonam hightlighted how it was a doctor this time, earlier it was a student and there have been instances where the police officials suppress the cases.

The actor termed as ‘animals’ the accused for the gang-rape and burning her alive and rued how for three days there was no update on the girl or her family. She even said that she wants to kill the ‘animals’ and go to jail. She added that she was ready to become a ‘criminal’ if killing them was a ‘crime’.

She said she was done with it and demanded a solution for the ‘rape terror’. She said it was not possible for her to sit or think since she was ‘burning.’ She added she can’t take this ‘non-sense’ anymore.The actor also questions how the incident is being used as a political opportunity and blame game. She said it was also not religious, it was about women and men who are misusing the weakness repeatedly.

She wondered if we lived in jungles, since this was ‘concrete jungles with organised crime.' She said in jungles, at least one knows which animal one needs to run from, but here no one knew what was going in the minds of the criminals. She said it was not about becoming a part of the trend, or political vendetta, or it being Hyderabad or Delhi.

Film industry reacts

Before Poonam, several stars from the South film industries and even Bollywood had reacted. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher were among those who tweeted. Kajal Aggarwal, Keerthy Suresh and others also expressed their anger over it. Meanwhile, the four accused involved in the gangrape-murder have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

