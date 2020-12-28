'I Am No Messiah': Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Congratulate Sonu Sood For His Autobiography

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood who recently released his autobiography ‘I am No Messiah’ has been receiving rave reviews from the people and his friends from the film fraternity. Several celebrities including actors Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Tusshar Kapoor took to Instagram story and expressed their happiness over the book release.

Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana congratulate Sonu Sood

The book that has been co-written by Meena Iyer was released earlier this month under the Ebury Press imprint. Rajkummar Rao shared the cover of the book on his Instagram story and thanked the actor for showing all the correct path to help the people. He captioned the story and wrote, “Thank you Sonu Sood for showing us the path. Can’t wait to read the book.”

Read: Amit Sadh Congratulates Sonu Sood On Book Launch; Reveals Latter Gave Him 'first Break'

Read: Sonu Sood Turns Santa Claus For A Fan By Visiting His Food Stall In Hyderabad

Actor Aparshakti Khurana also shared a picture of the book cover on his Instagram story and expressed his excitement to read the book. Congratulating the Dabangg actor, he wrote, “Congrats Paaji for this one. I have seen Sonu Sood’s work tirelessly for others. Read about his story in his book ‘I am no Messiah.”

Other than the two stars, actor and filmmaker Tusshar Kapoor took to Twitter to congratulate Sonu Sood on his autobiography and also urged people to order their copy of the book. "More than anything else, 2020 taught us how to be compassionate warriors amidst adversity. Congratulations to @SonuSood on his inspirational book #IAmNoMessiah with @Meena_Iyer. Order #IAmNoMessiah in English https://bit.ly/IAmNoMessiah and Hindi," he tweeted.

More than anything else, 2020 taught us how to be compassionate warriors amidst adversity! Congratulations to @SonuSood on his inspirational book #IAmNoMessiah with @Meena_Iyer. Order #IAmNoMessiah in English https://t.co/dACiSlmW72 and Hindi https://t.co/6gZg2NHSyX — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) December 28, 2020

Sood, who has worked towards helping the needy during the on-going Covid-19 pandemic has inspired and won the hearts of many. The autobiography 'I Am No Messiah' will chronicle his experiences during the pandemic. Written in the first person, the book will reveal the emotional and often challenging journeys he undertook along with the people he rescued. He will narrate the many stories he heard and the interactions he had, and will also share how this experience not only changed his outlook but also his life's purpose.

The actor recently shared a video on Instagram where he informed that his book ‘I am No Messiah’ is out and the signed copies of his books are available at the Mumbai Airport. In the video, he can be seen walking up to a book store and showing off the book placed on the shelves for the people to read and order. He captioned the post and wrote, “My book - #IamNoMessiah - is out now! Signed copies of my book are available at Mumbai airport with BookScetra and Replay. @meenaiyerofficial .You can also order my book online from https://bit.ly/IAmNoMessiah English and Hindi.”

Read: Sonu Sood Says, 'Don't Deserve This' After Telangana Locals Build Temple In His Honour

Read: Sonu Sood Praises Chiranjeevi's 'humble Nature', Megastar Pens Heartfelt Reply

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.