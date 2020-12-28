Amit Sadh Congratulates Sonu Sood On Book Launch; Reveals Latter Gave Him 'first Break'

On December 27, 2020, Amit Sadh took to his Twitter handle and congratulated Sonu Sood for his book launch under the title I am No Messiah. While congratulating in a tweet, Amit also praised the actor and revealed that it is because of Sonu Sood that he has been able to make a career in the film industry. He wrote that Sonu has been doing good for many years.

Amit Sadh congratulates Sonu Sood on his book launch

Not many know that my first break was given to me by Sonu bhai. It's because of him where I am today. This goodness that he is doing now that people are talking about is not something that is just activated. I think he has been doing this from many many years. https://t.co/B7vBz67T3J — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) December 27, 2020

Amit explained in his tweet that not many people know that his first break was given to him by the actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood. He said that it’s because of him what he has achieved and that the goodness he is doing now that everyone is talking about is not something that is just activated. He informed his fans that Sonu has been doing good for many years.

He also shared a cover picture of Sonu’s newly launched book and wrote that he is proud of him. He further wrote that Sonu is teaching everyone a way to give back to society. He congratulated the actor and shared a link in his tweet for his fans to order a copy in English.

Fans' reaction

Amit Sadh's Twitter post was filled with lovely comments and several of his fans congratulated Sonu Sood on the book launch. A fan tweeted, “so happy for you man!”, while another one commented, “Very positive person unlike a normal actor. He is a man which the new aspiring actors should follow and dream to walk in his path”.

A user wrote, “He is such a true soul. Even ur really a gud human being. I met u during maximum shoot”. Another user commented, “May god bless you both. You both are just amazing” with several red hearts and praying emoticons.

so happy for you man! — Subham (@yehdilbechara) December 27, 2020

Very positive person unlike a normal actor.He is a man which the new aspiring actors should follow and dream to walk in his path. — KCM63 (@kcmohanty18) December 27, 2020

He is such a true soul. Even ur really a gud human being . I met u during maximum shoot. — malvika (@libransood) December 27, 2020

@TheAmitSadh @SonuSood May god bless you both 🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️ you both are just amazing 🙏🏻❤️ — Ashma Swain (@AshmaSwain) December 27, 2020

Sonu Sood's book I am No Messiah launch

On December 26, 2020, Sonu announced his book launch on his Twitter handle. He tweeted that his book I am No Messiah is out now and that the signed copies of his books are available at Mumbai Airport with BookScetra. He added a link where the book can be ordered online in English and Hindi languages. Many of his fans showered love in the comments.

My book - #IamNoMessiah - is out now! Signed copies of my book are available at mumbai airport with BookScetra. You can also order my book online from: https://t.co/DeXuAgjSOJ English and Hindi https://t.co/bdhBsJDdpH pic.twitter.com/BoMsqrLVuC — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 26, 2020

