'Mirzapur' Fame Shriya Pilgaonkar Reveals 'best Thing' She Did For Herself During Lockdown

Mirzapur actor Shriya Pilgaonkar recently gave fans a sneak peek into her lockdown diaries. She revealed the best thing she did for herself during this lockdown. Sharing a stunning picture from her recent photoshoot, the actor revealed that working out consistently was the best thing she did during the pandemic lockdown. Shriya Pilgaonkar said, "Didn’t care if I didn’t feel like it". Take a look at Shriya Pilgaonkar's Instagram post.

Shriya Pilgaonkar's Photoshoot Picture

On Oct 4, Shriya Pilgaonkar took to her Instagram handle and shared this picture. The actor stunned in a black crop top with full sleeve hand design. The outfit was embedded with black and white pearl-like stones. She paired black denim jeans with the blouse top. For makeup, Shriya Pilgaonkar opted for a nude makeup look. Her hair was left open with a wavy hairdo.

In the caption, the Mirzapur actor revealed that during the lockdown, she got her lazy self to workout consistently and this was the best thing she did for herself. She also added that she forced herself to workout even when she didn't feel like exercising. Shriya Pilgaonkar said, "Sometimes you just need to show up and get the job done".

Also Read | Shweta Tripathi shares BTS 'prep time' pic from 'Mirzapur 2,' reveals trailer release time

Fans go all hearts

Several fans and followers reacted to the actor's post and commented on her picture. One of the users wrote, 'i always knew frm first that u r amazingly', while another fan added, 'Showing up consistently is the best ðŸ”¥'. Showering Shriya's picture with compliments, one of the fans wrote, 'You looking so pretty â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ and your smile'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Shriya Pilgaonkar Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Makers share "Reasons to watch Mirzapur 2" as release date for series approaches

In other news, Shriya Pilgaonkar recently shared an appreciation post about her character in Mirzapur. In this Instagram post, the actor also shared that her character Sweety Sharma will not be seen in Mirzapur 2 as she was dead in season one. Talking about her character, Shriya said, "I just have to say this. There is no bigger reward for an actor than to be known & loved for the characters they portray on screen. Sweety Gupta has given me more than I could have ever imagined". Take a look at Shriya Pilgaonkar's Instagram post.

Also Read | 'Mirzapur 2': Shweta Tripathi looks ready for a bloodbath in recent teaser

Also Read | 'Mirzapur 2' actor Harshita Gaur shares haunting memories of visiting Mirzapur as a child

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.