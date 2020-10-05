Shriya Pilgaonkar Says 'no Scope Of Poonarjanam' As Fans Demand Her Return In 'Mirzapur 2'

Shriya Pilgaonkar recently thanked her fans for pouring love on her character Sweety Gupta in Mirzapur. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared an appreciation post for her character. The actor shared that ever since Mirzapur 2 was announced, Shriya has been receiving fans' 'miss you' messages for her character Sweety. Extending gratitude to all her fans, Shriya Pilgaonkar wrote, 'Thank You for all your love and messages'. Take a look at Shriya Pilgaonkar's Instagram post.

Shriya's appreciation post for her character in 'Mirzapur'

Shriya Pilgaonkar shared a collage of nine stills of her character in the series. These images featured the actor's different styles and moods. Talking about her character, Shriya said, "There is no bigger reward for an actor than to be known & loved for the characters they portray on screen. Sweety Gupta has given me more than I could have ever imagined".

She also added that she feels overwhelmed by how her fans have dropped messages of missing her, ever since Mirzapur 2 was announced. Shriya expressed that she loved playing the role of a girl who not only stood up for herself but also for those around her and was always unafraid to speak her mind. Check out Shriya Pilgaonkar's entire caption.

I just have to say this. There is no bigger reward for an actor than to be known & loved for the characters they portray on screen. Sweety Gupta has given me more than I could have ever imagined. I’m overwhelmed by how many ‘miss you‘ messages I’ve received ever since Mirzapur S2 was announced. Your suggestions of resurrecting Sweety are incredibly creative & amusing but I take it all as a sign of your love. I loved playing Swarangini , a girl who not only stood up for herself but for those around her and was always unafraid to speak her mind. The credit goes to our brilliant writers Puneet Krishna & Vineet Krishna. This character and the show means a lot to me and I’m grateful for all that has come my way after the show released. While there is no scope of a poonarjanma as some of you have suggested , I just want to say THANK YOU for all your love and messages . à¤”à¤° à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤•à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤ à¤¬à¤¾à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚... à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¤à¥‡ à¤°à¤¹à¥‡à¤‚à¤—à¥‡ ...ðŸŒ·

Fans miss 'Sweety Gupta'

Fans and followers were quick to share their responses on not being able to see Shriya Pilgoankar's character in Mirzapur 2. One of her fan pages wrote, 'Will miss seeing your face ma’am in Mirzapur 2'. Another user commented, 'U will be always remembered as Sweety from Mirzapur ðŸ”¥ ðŸ˜ wish in season 2 we would able to see you. ðŸ˜­'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

